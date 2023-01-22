European Union calls for 'urgent steps' to end Peru violence

The European Union condemned Saturday the widespread violence in Peru and the "disproportionate" use of force by police, urging authorities to quickly find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Civil unrest since the ouster of president Pedro Castillo in early December has left 45 people dead and prompted the government to impose a state of emergency in violence-hit areas.

On Saturday, officials shut the renowned Machu Picchu tourist site amid clashes between the police and stone-throwing protesters demanding the resignation of new leader Dina Boluarte.

A spokesperson for the European Union said the bloc "deplores the very large number of casualties since the start of the protests".

"Peaceful social protests respecting the rule of law are legitimate in a democratic society. The EU reiterates its condemnation of the widespread acts of violence as well as the disproportionate use of force by security forces," a statement said.

"The EU calls on the government and all political actors to take urgent steps to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue with the participation of civil society and affected communities as the way out of the crisis," it said.

The 27-member bloc said that it welcomed a recent visit by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to Peru to observe the situation and said it counted on authorities to bring to justice anyone that had abused human rights.

"The ongoing social and political crises should be addressed in full respect of the constitutional order, the rule of law, and human rights," it said.