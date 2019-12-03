Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf admitted to hospital in Dubai

Pakistan's former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was on Monday admitted to a hospital in Dubai due to serious health issues, according to a report by ANI.

Musharraf is reportedly suffering from cardiac problems and having a blood pressure issue. He has been living in a self-imposed exile in Dubai for "seeking medical treatment" and has not returned to the country since 2016.

Musharraf is wanted by authorities in connection to the high treason case filed against him. On November 27, a Pakistani special court allowed him until December 5 to record his statement in the high treason case against him.