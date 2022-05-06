Explosion hits hotel in downtown Havana

A strong explosion hit a hotel in downtown Havana on Friday, Cuban state media said, and a Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Photos from Granma, the Cuban communist party's official daily, showed images of the multistory Hotel Saratoga whose walls appeared to have been blown out by the blast up several stories.

Police and rescue workers flocked to the scene, cordoning off key points and buildings nearby, including the historic Capitolio building.