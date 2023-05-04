Blasts rock Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities: Authorities

Explosions heard in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities, say authorities

Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 04 2023, 10:32 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 10:33 ist
A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodianka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, in 2022. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities in the early hours of Thursday morning, officials and media outlets said, with some local authorities reporting that anti-aircraft defences were at work.

Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets. The latest blasts were reported less than 24 hours after Kyiv said 21 people died in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson.

Also read | Russia's ex-leader Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelenskyy

"Air defences are working in the Kyiv region," the regional military administration said on Telegram. Reuters eyewitnesses in the city said there had been at least one loud blast.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Yuri Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram that anti-aircraft defences were at work.

Local media also reported blasts in the Black Sea port of Odesa. Air alerts have been sounded in most of the eastern half of the country, according to an official government map.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
russia ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kherson

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 