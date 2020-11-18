'Vaccine's emergency use approval data to be revealed'

FDA to make emergency use authorization data public for Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 18 2020, 04:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 04:46 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it would make public reviews of all data and information regarding the emergency use authorization (EUA) granted to Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.

"Today's transparency action is just one of a number of steps we are taking to ensure public confidence in our EUA review process for drugs and biological products, especially any potential Covid-19 vaccines," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3kHYTSS)

Hahn said all FDA drug and biological product centers intend, "to the extent appropriate and permitted by law", to share information about scientific review documents supporting the issuance, revision or revocation of EUAs.

Countries around the world are racing to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and the rapid pace of development has had doctors and experts concerned about transparency and regulatory reviews.

The FDA said it recognizes disclosing such information would also contribute to the public's confidence in the agency's rigorous review of scientific data.

"We will also continue to follow the science and ensure that science remains the driver of the agency's regulatory decision-making in our fight against COVID-19 and beyond on behalf of public health," Hahn said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
Vaccine
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
FDA

What's Brewing

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 