51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Fifty-one pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest usually follow.

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Jul 26 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 13:44 ist
A view of pilot whales stranded on Cheynes Beach, Australia July 25, 2023, in this still image obtained from social media video. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 50 pilot whales have died after stranding on a remote beach in Australia's west, authorities said on Wednesday, while rescue teams tried to return the rest of the pod back to the waters.

Marine experts and volunteers camped overnight at Cheynes Beach, more than 450 kilometres (280 miles) southeast of Perth in Western Australia state, after the whales were found washed up near the beach.

Also read | Dead whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to earthquakes

"Sadly, 51 whales have died overnight after a mass stranding," Western Australia Parks and Wildlife Service said in a statement.

"(We) are working in partnership with registered volunteers and other organisations to try to return the remaining 46 whales to deeper water during the course of the day."

Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest usually follow, according to marine experts.

Australia and neighbouring New Zealand are hot spots for mass whale strandings owing to large colonies of pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations, but the reason why they get trapped on beaches remains a mystery.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Australia

Related videos

What's Brewing

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps

Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

 