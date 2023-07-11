Five bodies recovered from chopper crash in Nepal

Five bodies recovered from chopper crash in Nepal

Five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung were aboard the helicopter.

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jul 11 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 14:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Manang Air Website

Five bodies have been recovered from the accident site of a private commercial helicopter carrying six people that crashed in hilly terrain in eastern Nepal on Tuesday, a media report said.

The Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu and suddenly lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am, said Gyanendra Bhul, Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district. A detailed report is yet to come as a rescue operation is underway, said a senior official at TIA.

Also Read | Plane crash outside Los Angeles kills 6

According to police, the helicopter met with the accident at approximately 3500 meters above sea level in the Lamjura Pass, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

"Five bodies have been recovered from the accident site and a search operation is underway," the report quoted police as saying.

Five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung were aboard the helicopter.

Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu. It has been operating helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The company provides chartered services and is focused on personalised services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Nepal
Kathmandu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 