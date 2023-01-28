Flight services resume at Kathmandu airport after system failure

Flight operations at the at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal resumed on Saturday evening, hours after officials reported a disruption in services owing to a system failure.
#UPDATE | Flight services at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal have been restored: Airport Officials
— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023
The cause of the system failure is not known as of now.
More to follow....
