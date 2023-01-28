Flight services resume at Kathmandu airport after system failure

Flights resume at Kathmandu airport after system crash

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 28 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 17:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Flight operations at the at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal resumed on Saturday evening, hours after officials reported a disruption in services owing to a system failure.

The cause of the system failure is not known as of now.

More to follow....

World news
Nepal
Kathmandu

