Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahama

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX

AP
AP, New York,
  • Dec 13 2022, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 06:34 ist
Sam Bankman-Fried. Credit: AFP Photo

The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US attorney's office in New York said on Monday.

Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on November 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
FTX
Bahamas

What's Brewing

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

 