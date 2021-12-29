France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new record

France has recorded more than 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a new daily record, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Wednesday as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
Veran told a parliamentary hearing that 208,000 positive cases had been recorded, up from 179,807 cases reported on Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar
In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021
Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch
Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes
Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline
Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets