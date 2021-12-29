France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new record

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new record

Veran told a parliamentary hearing that 208,000 positive cases had been recorded

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 29 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 21:58 ist
A "tidal wave" with a record of more than 200,000 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours : Health Minister Olivier Veran brandished these "dizzying figures" on December 29, 2021 to defend the bill to transform the health pass into a vaccination pass. Credit: AFP Photo

France has recorded more than 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a new daily record, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Wednesday as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Veran told a parliamentary hearing that 208,000 positive cases had been recorded, up from 179,807 cases reported on Tuesday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

France
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
World news

What's Brewing

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

 