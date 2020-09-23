France urges Lebanon to form govt 'without delay'

France urges Lebanon parties to form government 'without delay'

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Sep 23 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 09:51 ist
Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib. Credit: AFP Photo

France on Tuesday urged competing political forces in Lebanon to agree on forming a government "without delay" as it ramped up pressure for a new cabinet in the crisis-hit country.

The French foreign ministry said it regretted "that Lebanese leaders have not yet managed to keep the commitments made on September 1" when they pledged to form a cabinet within two weeks.

"We call on them to find an agreement without delay for the formation of a new government by Mustapha Adib," added the statement.

Prime minister-designate Adib has been unable to form a new cabinet, which is required to unlock billions of dollars in foreign aid, because of disagreements between political parties.

Adib's efforts have been effectively blocked by the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon's usual power-sharing arrangement -- Amal and Hezbollah.

Observers have said their insistence on keeping the finance ministry is linked to recent US sanctions against a former minister from Amal, as well as Hezbollah-linked businesses.

An explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the Beirut port on August 4 killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and prompted the government to quit.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has visited Lebanon twice since the disaster, has set himself up as a broker between political factions in the country, urging them to pass reforms required to get the tanking economy back on track.

For many Lebanese, the explosion resulted from longstanding corruption and ineptitude among a political class that has failed to establish a functioning state or uphold the rule of law.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lebanon
France
Hezbollah
Shiite Muslims
Beirut
United States

What's Brewing

Rescuers find another 200 stranded whales in Australia

Rescuers find another 200 stranded whales in Australia

DH Toon | Monsoon Session: 'Playing in a bio-bubble'

DH Toon | Monsoon Session: 'Playing in a bio-bubble'

The Lead: Challenges of a counsellor during Covid-19

The Lead: Challenges of a counsellor during Covid-19

IPL 2020 | KKR vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs MI: SWOT Analysis

When will Covid-19 vaccine for children arrive?

When will Covid-19 vaccine for children arrive?

 