France's Macron says coup in Niger dangerous

France's Emmanuel Macron says coup in Niger dangerous, could support sanctions

'We call on President Bazoum to be freed,' Macron said from Papua New Guinea.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:14 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Friday what he called a dangerous military coup in Niger and said he was working with regional leaders in the Sahel area of Africa to defend democracy there.

"We call on President Bazoum to be freed," Macron said from Papua New Guinea, adding that France supported regional organisations if they decided sanctions against putsch leaders. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Emmanuel Macron
France
Niger

Related videos

What's Brewing

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 