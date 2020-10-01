France's interference in Belarus unacceptable: Putin

France's interference in Belarus unacceptable, Vladimir Putin tells Emmanuel Macron

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Oct 01 2020, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 10:01 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Wednesday that any attempts to interfere in affairs of a sovereign country were "unacceptable" as the two discussed Belarus, the Kremlin said.

Putin noted Russia's "principled position" that "any attempts to interfere in internal affairs of a sovereign state and outside pressure on legitimate authorities are unacceptable," the Kremlin said late Wednesday.

The phone call between the two leaders came after Macron met Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday.

