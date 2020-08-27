Bemused by lack of transparency over Navalny: Le Drian

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: Bemused by Russia's lack of transparency over Navalny

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Aug 27 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 12:46 ist
France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was bemused by Russia not taking a transparent approach over the possible poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny. Credits: AFP

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was bemused by Russia not taking a transparent approach over the possible poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny, and added European Union foreign ministers would discuss the matter this week.

Le Drian told RTL radio on Thursday that the situation regarding Navalny would be discussed by EU ministers over the course of Thursday and Friday.

Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted on Saturday after collapsing during a flight.

The German clinic said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
France
Alexei Navalny
Germany
Siberia
European Union

What's Brewing

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

 