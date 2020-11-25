French President Emmanuel Macron wants to start Covid-19 vaccination by year-end

Macron wants to start Covid-19 vaccination by year-end

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine to prevent Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could start being administered by year-end in France if approved by regulators.

"We are going to organise a swift and massive vaccination campaign," Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

"We will very likely, and pending authorisation by health authorities, start vaccination of the most vulnerable populations, hence the elderly, as soon as the end of December, early January," he said, adding other population groups would be offered vaccination consecutively.

