G20 leaders start arriving at main venue in Bali

G20 leaders start arriving at main venue in Bali for summit

The talks in the two-day summit are expected to be dominated by discussions on issues such as the Ukraine war and soaring global inflation

Reuters
Reuters, Nusa Dua,
  • Nov 15 2022, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 08:05 ist

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies have started arriving at the main venue for the official start of the 2022 summit hosted by Indonesia on the resort island of Bali on Tuesday.

The talks in the two-day summit are expected to be dominated by discussions on issues such as the Ukraine war and soaring global inflation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G20
World news
Indonesia
Bali

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms

DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms

Speak Out: November 15, 2022

Speak Out: November 15, 2022

Computer graveyards and museums

Computer graveyards and museums

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

 