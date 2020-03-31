'COVID-19 tracking apps must be voluntary' in Germany

German minister says tracking apps to tackle coronavirus must be voluntary

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Mar 31 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 12:33 ist
German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht. (Credit: AFP)

German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday that tracking apps to help tackle coronavirus could only be used voluntarily in Germany, where people are deeply suspicious of digital surveillance.

"It's a real infringement if I have such data so I can only agree with everyone who says that if there is such a solution that actually breaks the chains of infection, it's only possible if those who have it on their mobile phones and so use it do so voluntarily," Lambrecht said.

Germany hopes to launch a smartphone app within weeks to help trace coronavirus infections, after a broad political consensus emerged that adopting an approach pioneered by Singapore can be effective without invading people's privacy. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Germany
data breach
Data
app
tracking
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 