'Germany will synchronise Afghanistan exit with US'

Germany will synchronise withdrawal from Afghanistan with US, minister says

'We have always said we are going in together, and we are going out together,' Kramp-Karrenbauer told German public TV ARD

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Apr 14 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 15:52 ist
German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Germany will match US plans for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said, adding she expected a NATO decision to this effect after a special session of the alliance later on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden will announce a complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 on Wednesday, according to senior officials in Washington. That will close the book on America's longest war, although critics warn that peace is anything but assured after two decades of fighting.

NATO foreign and defence ministers will discuss the issue at a video meeting in the afternoon, chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and with US defence and foreign ministers present at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Read | NATO forces will leave Afghanistan together: Blinken

"We have always said we are going in together, and we are going out together," Kramp-Karrenbauer told German public TV ARD. "I stand for an orderly withdrawal, and I expect us to decide this today (at NATO)."

This would also mean Germany, as part of NATO, would synchronize its withdrawal plans with those of the United States, she said.

With around 1,000 troops, Germany has the second-largest contingent deployed to Afghanistan after the United States.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
NATO
United States
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 