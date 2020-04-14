Cuomo wouldn't reopen New York if Trump ordered it

Gov Cuomo says if Trump ordered New York to reopen, "I wouldn't do it"

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 14 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 18:21 ist
Andew Cuomo. Reuters/File

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he would not abide by any order that President Donald Trump gave to reopen his state in an unsafe manner during the coronavirus outbreak.

"If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it," Cuomo said in an interview with CNN.

Trump said on Monday he believed the president has "total authority" over states in the U.S. coronavirus response, a stance that is not supported by the Constitution and was immediately rejected by legal experts and some governors.

New York
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
