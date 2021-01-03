Homes of Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi reported vandalised

The homes of Sen. Mitch McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the two most powerful members of Congress, have been reported vandalized, days after the contentious passage of a stimulus bill that has been criticized as inadequate by a broad coalition ranging from progressive activists to President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Saturday, McConnell, R-Ky., lamented what he called a “radical tantrum” drawn from a “toxic playbook”. Louisville station WDRB-TV reported that the senator’s home was tagged overnight with red and white spray paint. Photos show writing on the front of the home, including “Weres my money” on the front door. The Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” McConnell said in the statement. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

At about 2 am Friday, San Francisco police officers responded to a report of vandalism at a home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood. Graffiti was found spray-painted on the garage door and “a pig’s head” was left on the sidewalk, a Police Department spokesman said. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the home belonged to Pelosi.

The Police Department did not respond to additional questions, including whether the pig’s head was real or fake. The speaker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

On Tuesday, McConnell blocked an effort to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600 after the House voted Monday to bump the size of payments. The proposed increase was part of a list of demands from Trump that included investigating his baseless claims of voter fraud and repealing certain legal protections for tech giants.