Honduran Finance Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence tests Covid-19 positive

Reuters
Reuters, Tegucigalpa,
  • Sep 07 2020, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 11:19 ist
Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus. Credits: Twitter/@Ministro_SEFIN

Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus, only weeks after stepping into the post.

Midence, 35, said on Twitter that "today I found out that I've tested positive for #covid 19".

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Midence, appointed finance minister on Aug. 20, said his symptoms are "mild" and that he will remain isolated at home and work from there.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"I will continue to execute the projects and actions under my responsibility," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Honduras
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 