Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence tests Covid-19 positive

Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus, only weeks after stepping into the post.

Midence, 35, said on Twitter that "today I found out that I've tested positive for #covid 19".

Midence, appointed finance minister on Aug. 20, said his symptoms are "mild" and that he will remain isolated at home and work from there.

"I will continue to execute the projects and actions under my responsibility," he said.