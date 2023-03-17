Hundreds of flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports

Several flights cancelled amid fresh strikes in Germany

German union Verdi called on security and ground handling staff at multiple airports to strike over pay and working conditions

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Mar 17 2023, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:40 ist
A general view of unattended check-in counters, as airport workers protest at Cologne-Bonn Airport (CGN) during a strike called by German trade union Verdi, in Cologne, Germany, March 17, 2023.

Strikes at four German airports led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights on Friday in the latest bout of industrial action to disrupt travel plans in recent months.

German union Verdi called on security and ground handling staff at airports in Duesseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart and Baden-Baden to strike over pay and working conditions.

Cologne/Bonn Airport said that 144 flights were cancelled as a result, while Duesseldorf Airport said earlier in the week it was working on a "significantly reduced flight schedule". It had originally scheduled 368 take-offs and landings for Friday.

"No take-offs and landings are possible all day due to the Verdi strike," Stuttgart Airport said in a statement, calling on passengers not to travel to the airport.

Earlier this week, Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg airports cancelled all commercial flights due to strike action, the latest in a string of walkouts as the post-pandemic travel rebound fuels staffing problems and workers call for more pay due to high inflation.

