Hungary PM Orban claims 'great victory' in general election

Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a "great victory" in Sunday's general election, as partial results gave his Fidesz party the lead.
Addressing a jubilant crowd chanting his name, Orban said: "We have won a great victory -- a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels".
