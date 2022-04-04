Hungary PM Orban hails 'great general election victory'

Hungary PM Orban claims 'great victory' in general election

AFP
AFP, Budapest,
  • Apr 04 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 07:18 ist
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban celebrates on stage with members of the Fidesz party. Credit: AFP Photo

Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a "great victory" in Sunday's general election, as partial results gave his Fidesz party the lead.

Addressing a jubilant crowd chanting his name, Orban said: "We have won a great victory -- a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels".

World news
Hungary

