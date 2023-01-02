I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry said he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother 'back'

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 02 2023, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 19:33 ist
Prince Harry. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back", in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday. "It never needed to be this way," he said in the clip. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he said. "I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back."

Harry and his wife Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

Also Read: Harry, Meghan brand UK tabloid apology for column 'PR stunt'

They have since criticised how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his future.

ITV said the interview will be broadcast on Jan. 8, two days before publication of Harry's autobiography titled Spare

