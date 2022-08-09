Imran Khan's top aide arrested for making 'seditious' remarks

A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested after pulling a private TV channel off air for airing his interview considered as seditious and threatening to national security.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill, who is also a spokesperson of Khan, participated in an ARY News programme on Monday and heavily criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government for trying to pitch the former premier against the Army.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing what it called was "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces".

As the notice was issued, the transmission of the channel, known for its close ties with Khan and his party, began to go off air and finally its operation was suspended. The suspicion of the channel was followed by the arrest of Gill.

A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said that Gill has been arrested for "making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the Army against the PTI, claiming that the families of such "rank and file" support Imran Khan and his party "which is fuelling rage within the government".

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Khan has termed Gill’s arrest as an “abduction”. “This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks," he tweeted.

This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks. pic.twitter.com/3NYS1BCjtf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022

PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “Shehbaz Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in cars without number plates on them."

PTI’s former human rights minister Shireen Mazari claimed that the "abduction" of Gill and ARY being taken off air was part of a US regime change conspiracy.

“ARY off screen by this civilian dictatorship Imported govt and now Shahbaz Gill ‘arrested’ or abducted from Bani Gala chowk. So it is clear a critical word and no arrest warrant u will be taken away! This is the grand design of US regime change conspiracy & its abettors,” she tweeted.