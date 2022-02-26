India abstains from UN resolution condemning Russia: All you need to know

India on Saturday abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. Stressing on the importance of dialogues to settle differences and disputes, New Delhi voiced "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

Here are 10 key points:

– The draft resolution demanded Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides the framework within which the Security Council may take enforcement action. However, this was dropped in the final version that was put to vote. The resolution sponsored by US and Albania and by about 50 countries was taken up as reports came in that Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv.

– Eleven member countries voted in favor of the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. Russia, which has veto power as one of five permanent members of the council, voted against it.

– The resolution failed to pass as Russia, a permanent member and President of UNSC for February, used its veto.

– The matter now goes to the 193-member UN General Assembly, which the nonmembers of the Council who backed the failed resolution would be able to register their votes there. Diplomats said that the UN General Assembly would act next week on a resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. Countries do not have veto power at the General Assembly, but its resolutions are symbolic and not legally binding, as the Security Council’s are.

Also Read | India abstains from UNSC resolution that condemns Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine

– Thus far, India has refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and in the UN, permanent representative Tirumati expressed ‘deep concern’ as Putin ordered the Ukrainian invasion. "India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," T S Tirumurti said on India's stand.

– Abstentions by India and the United Arab Emirates, a US ally in the Middle East, came as a surprise. Both countries said they had not voted in favor of the resolution because it might have closed the door for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. India and Russia share strategic interests especially in the defence and security sectors. India reportedly abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution so it could retain the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy.

– The abstention by China was not a surprise. China has taken a both-sides approach to the conflict, calling for defusing of tensions and respect for sovereignty but stopping short of condemning Russia.

– Western nations said the resolution (and the abstentions especially from China) sought to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

– During a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday "appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

– Ahead of the UNSC vote, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that in a call to Jaishankar, he asked "India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine. Urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support today's draft resolution on restoring peace in Ukraine."

Check out DH's latest videos: