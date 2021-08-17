India evacuates 170 people from Afghanistan

India evacuates 170 people from Afghanistan, including ambassador

The flight landed in the western Indian city of Jamnagar for refuelling on the way to Delhi

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 17 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 17:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An Indian Air Force plane evacuated over 170 people from Kabul on Tuesday, including India's ambassador to Afghanistan, a government official said, as diplomats and civilians scrambled to get out of the country after the Taliban seized the capital.

The flight landed in the western Indian city of Jamnagar for refuelling on the way to Delhi Jamnagar collector Sourabh Pardhi told Reuters.

Speaking to reporters, Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon said that nearly 200 personnel of the Indian mission in Afghanistan had been evacuated within three days, alongside Indian civilians working in the country.

Read | Not abandoned people of Afghanistan: Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan

"You cannot imagine how great it is to be back home," Tandon said. "We are back home safely, securely, without any accidents or harm to any of our people."

Tandon described the situation in Afghanistan as "fluid", adding that a small number of Indian nationals remained in the country who authorities were attempting to bring back.

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday, after the Taliban fighters streamed into the capital unopposed, prompting the United States to pause evacuations.

India, which has invested millions of dollars in development projects across Afghanistan, once operated four consulates in the country, besides the embassy in Kabul.

The last operating consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif was shut down a week ago, days before Taliban insurgents took control of the northern city, where the Afghan army quickly surrendered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Indian Air Force
Taliban
World Politics

What's Brewing

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 