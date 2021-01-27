India's Chinese app ban violates WTO rules, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong says

India's Chinese app ban violates WTO rules, says China

This month the Indian government decided to keep the ban on TikTok and 58 other apps

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 15:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China said on Wednesday that the Indian government's decision to keep a ban on 59 Chinese apps was a violation of the World Trade Organization's fair rules of business and would hurt Chinese firms.

The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbours rose over their disputed border. This month the Indian government decided to keep the ban on TikTok and other apps.

"We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

China
India
World Trade Organisation
TikTok

