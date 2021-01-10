Indonesia plane crash: Body parts found, says official, search operations underway

Indonesia plane crash: Body parts found, search ops on

'As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts,' Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV

AP
AP, AFP, Jakarta,
  • Jan 10 2021, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 08:23 ist
Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early on Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.

Officials were hopeful they were honing in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment detected a signal from the aircraft.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters that authorities have launched massive search efforts after identifying "the possible location of the crash site".

"These pieces were found by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island," National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito in a statement.

"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

Indonesia
flight
Plane Crash
Jakarta

