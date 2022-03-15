Where are the Ukrainian refugees seeking refuge?

Interactive | How many Ukrainian refugees are seeking refuge and where?

Several countries have opened their borders to welcome refugees from the war-torn nation

Anupa Kujur
Anupa Kujur, Chinmay Menon, DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 22:34 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late Febraury has caused a mass exodus, as fresh numbers from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed Tuesday that more than three million people have now fled Ukraine. Nearly half of them are children. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, meanwhile, put the total number of refugees to date at 2.97 million. More than half of them, 1.8 million, have fled to Poland, it said.

Several other countries have also opened their borders to welcome refugees from the war-torn nation, as this refugee crisis is being deemed as the fastest since the second World War. Here are the countries having the most number of Ukrainian refugees.

(With agency inputs)

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
Hungary
Russia
Slovakia
Romania
Moldova
Refugees
Interactive

What's Brewing

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

 