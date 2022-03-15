Interactive | How many Ukrainian refugees are seeking refuge and where?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late Febraury has caused a mass exodus, as fresh numbers from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed Tuesday that more than three million people have now fled Ukraine. Nearly half of them are children. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, meanwhile, put the total number of refugees to date at 2.97 million. More than half of them, 1.8 million, have fled to Poland, it said.
Several other countries have also opened their borders to welcome refugees from the war-torn nation, as this refugee crisis is being deemed as the fastest since the second World War. Here are the countries having the most number of Ukrainian refugees.
(With agency inputs)
