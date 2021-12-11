Iran warns of 'heavy price' after US-Israel drills plan

Iran warns of 'heavy price' after report of US-Israeli military drill plans

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 11 2021, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 21:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A top Iranian military official warned on Saturday of a "heavy price" for aggressors, state media said, after a report of US and Israeli plans for possible military drills to prepare for strikes against Iran's nuclear sites if diplomacy fails.

"Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price," Nournews, affiliated with Iran's top security body, said on Twitter, citing an unnamed military official.

A senior US official told Reuters on Thursday that US and Israeli defense chiefs were expected to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations' leaders request it.

Iran
United States
Israel
World Politics

