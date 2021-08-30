IS responsible for rocket attack on Kabul airport

Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul's airport early on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Aug 30 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 18:53 ist
An US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group's Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.

"By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets," it said.

US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul's airport early on Monday, a US official said.

Islamic State
Kabul
Afghanistan
World news

