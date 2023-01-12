Islamic State group claims Kabul suicide blast

Islamic State group claims Kabul suicide blast

An IS member managed to pass Taliban security fortifications, the jihadist group said

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Jan 12 2023, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 02:36 ist
A member of Taliban security force stands guard on a blocked road after a suicide blast near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed a deadly suicide attack Wednesday near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in Kabul.

An IS member managed to pass Taliban security fortifications "before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of employees and guards", the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said on messaging app Telegram.

