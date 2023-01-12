Islamic State group claims Kabul suicide blast

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed a deadly suicide attack Wednesday near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in Kabul.
An IS member managed to pass Taliban security fortifications "before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of employees and guards", the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said on messaging app Telegram.
