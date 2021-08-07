Israel strikes Hamas site in response to fire balloons

Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza in response to fire balloons

Balloon launches had mostly ebbed after Israel eased some restrictions on Gaza

Reuters
Reuters, Tel Aviv,
  • Aug 07 2021, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 07:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Israeli aircraft bombed a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israel's military said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the strike that targeted what the military said was a rocket launching site belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza. Hamas had no immediate comment.

Since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting, Palestinians in Gaza have sporadically launched balloons laden with incendiary material across the border, causing fires that have burned fields in Israel.

Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened during the May fighting.

Balloon launches had mostly ebbed after Israel eased some restrictions on Gaza.

But on Friday, balloons were again launched from Gaza, causing at least four brush fires in areas near the Israel-Gaza frontier.

The Israeli military said its airstrikes were in "response to continual launches of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel throughout the day."

The blazes along the Gaza frontier broke out on Friday as Israel separately traded fire over its northern border with Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Israel
Hamas
Gaza
World news

What's Brewing

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 