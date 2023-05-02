Israeli strikes kill soldier: Media

Israeli strikes kill soldier, Aleppo airport out of service: State media

The Britain-based war monitor said there was 'heavy material damage at both airports'

AFP
AFP, Damascus,
  • May 02 2023, 06:10 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 06:10 ist
An Israeli Air Force F-16I Sufa fighter aircraft. Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Israeli strikes targeted north Syria's Aleppo province late Monday, killing a solider and wounding seven people including two civilians and putting the area's international airport out of service, state media reported.

"At around 11:35 pm (2035 GMT)... the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with several missiles... targeting Aleppo international airport and a number of sites in the vicinity of Aleppo," state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.

"A soldier was killed and seven people were wounded including two civilians," SANA said, reporting "material losses" and that "Aleppo airport was put out of service".

Also Read | Israel strikes wound three civilians in Syria: State media
 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "a number of explosions in the area of Aleppo international airport and the Nayrab military airfield in Aleppo province... which led to a fire at a munitions depot".

The Britain-based war monitor said there was "heavy material damage at both airports".

It also said "Israeli missiles fell on defence factories in the Safireh area" of Aleppo province, "causing material damage".

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.

Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence in the Aleppo region after providing key ground support to the army in its recapture of rebel-held districts of the city in 2016.

On March 22, an Israeli missile strike destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport, the Observatory said at the time, with authorities saying that raid put the airport out of service.

On March 7, three people were killed in an Israeli strike on the airport that also brought air traffic to a halt.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Israel
World news
Syria

Related videos

What's Brewing

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

 