Can't be 'business as usual' for Russia at G20: US

It cannot be 'business as usual' for Russia in international institutions like G20: US

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Mar 23 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 08:51 ist
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Credit: Reuters photo

The US and its allies would consult whether Russia should remain within the G20 grouping of major economies after its invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, underlining that it "cannot be business as usual" for Moscow.

“We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about Russia’s membership of G20.

“But as for particular institutions and particular decisions, we'd like to consult with our Allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements,” Sullivan said.

Read | Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

Sullivan said that when the President announced that the United States was going to ban the import of Russian oil and gas, he was very clear.

“He said that the United States is uniquely positioned: We are an energy producer. We can do this. We can take this step of banning the import of Russian oil and gas and coal and be able to withstand it, have resilience against it,” he said.

“But he also recognised quite explicitly in that statement that some of our European Allies and partners would not be able to follow suit, and he was not going to pressure them to do so,” he added.

“From his perspective, what we have achieved with our European partners -- in terms of financial sanctions, export controls, and other measures to hit the Russian economy have had an unprecedented impact on a large economy at a scale we have never seen before,” he said.

“So, he believes that that is in fact increasing the costs on Russia; it is sharpening the choice for Russia. And he feels very good about where things stand today in terms of the unity and resolve of the Western alliance on sanctions,” Sullivan said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
United States
G20
World news

What's Brewing

Waste collection set for a reboot in Bengaluru

Waste collection set for a reboot in Bengaluru

Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'

Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'

DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up

DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up

Fortress Kyiv holds breath fearing Russian assault

Fortress Kyiv holds breath fearing Russian assault

Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Neeraj Chopra launches new YouTube channel

Neeraj Chopra launches new YouTube channel

 