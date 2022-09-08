Cooperation between India & Japan vital: Japan minister

Japan-India ties vital as international order faces challenges: Japanese foreign minister

Unilateral attempts to change the status quo with force are continuing in the East and South China Seas, Japanese foreign minister said

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 08 2022, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 13:43 ist
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Credit: AFP Photo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told Indian foreign and defence ministers on Thursday that cooperation between the two countries is becoming more important than before as the international order faces various challenges.

"If you take a look at the international community, unilateral attempts to change the status quo with force are continuing in the East and South China Seas, let alone Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Hayashi told a meeting between foreign and defence ministers from Japan and India.

