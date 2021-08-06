Japan PM Suga apologises for skipping parts of Hiroshima speech

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologised on Friday for accidentally skipping over parts of a speech in Hiroshima to mark the anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city 76 years ago.
Media reports said he had skipped over a page, and that the mistake was noticed as public broadcaster NHK stopped displaying subtitles during his speech at the anniversary ceremony.
"I want to take this occasion to apologise for having skipped some parts of my speech at the ceremony," Suga said at a press briefing held after the ceremony.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics
California's largest wildfire destroys historic town
Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads
Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution
Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L
DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze