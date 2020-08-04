Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

Japan set to mark 75 years since Hiroshima, Nagasaki atomic bombing

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 04 2020, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 09:29 ist
Smoke billows 20,000 feet after an atomic bomb code named "Little Boy" exploded after being dropped by a US Army Air Force B-29 bomber named Enola Gay over Hiroshima, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Thursday marks 75 years since the United States unleashed the world's first atomic bomb attack on the city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second and last on Nagasaki, vapourising lives, buildings and Japan's capacity for war.

At 8:15 am on August 6 (23:15 GMT, August 5) 1945, US B-29 warplane Enola Gay dropped a bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" and obliterated the southwestern city of Hiroshima, killing 140,000 of an estimated population of 350,000, with thousands more dying later of injuries and radiation-related illness.

On August 9, the United States dropped another bomb, dubbed "Fat Man", about 420 kilometres (261 miles) to the south over Nagasaki, instantly killing more than 75,000 people beneath a mushroom cloud which grew as high as 9,000 metres (30,000 feet).

Japan surrendered six days later, ending World War II.

Archive footage shows pre-bomb Hiroshima as a bustling, thriving city of trilby-topped gentlemen boarding trams, ladies dressed in elegant kimonos, and uniformed schoolchildren walking beneath cherry blossoms overhanging shopping streets.

After the blast, rubble and contorted metal stretch almost uninterruptedly to the horizon. Electricity poles and bare trees accompany the dotted handful of windowless buildings which appear to have withstood the impossible.

Japan will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the bombing of the two cities on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 this year.

In previous years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the city mayors attended annual memorial services and renewed pledges for a nuclear-free world. Bells tolled and a minute's silence was observed at the exact time the bombs detonated in both cities.

Commemorations this year will be scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with fewer seats and video messages from dignitaries. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Hiroshima
Nagasaki
United States
World War II
Shinzo Abe

What's Brewing

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

Trump signs order against hiring H-1B visa holders

Trump signs order against hiring H-1B visa holders

Article 370: Silencing Kashmiris can’t be our strategy

Article 370: Silencing Kashmiris can’t be our strategy

 