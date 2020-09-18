Japan to create new digital technology agency by autumn 2021

Japan's government is likely to create a planned new digital technology agency by autumn 2021, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
To prepare for the launch of the new agency, the government will create a committee that may be headed by an expert from the private sector, the paper said without citing sources.
Creating a new agency overseeing the digitalisation of administrative procedures has been among key pledges of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was officially elected to become prime minister on Wednesday.
