Japan to create new digital technology agency by autumn 2021

Japan to create new digital technology agency by 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 18 2020, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 08:46 ist
Japan's government is likely to create a planned new digital technology agency by autumn 2021, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

To prepare for the launch of the new agency, the government will create a committee that may be headed by an expert from the private sector, the paper said without citing sources.

Creating a new agency overseeing the digitalisation of administrative procedures has been among key pledges of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was officially elected to become prime minister on Wednesday.

