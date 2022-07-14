Japanese PM Fumio Kishida blames lax police security for Shinzo Abe assassination

Japanese PM blames lax security for Shinzo Abe murder

Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 14 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 19:10 ist
A mourner pays tribute to late former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police security for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.

Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate. Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Abe.

Also read | Japan's ruling party projected vote winner after Abe assassination

A suspect was arrested at the spot and is being detained for questioning. Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumored link between Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister.

