Joe Biden has solid lead in Wisconsin, narrower edge in Pennsylvania

Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 27 2020, 03:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 03:24 ist
Former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by a solid margin in Wisconsin and maintained a narrower advantage in Pennsylvania with just over a week until Election Day, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Monday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting has shot to record levels amid the coronavirus pandemic:

WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

* Voting for Biden: 53%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden's advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.

* 33% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 45%

* Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 21% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20)

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Biden's apparent lead is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%.

* 21% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 21):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* With the margin within the survey's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied.

* Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 27% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.

* 28% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump's 47%.

* 18% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

