Joe Biden raises $26mn in 24 hours after VP announcement

  • Aug 13 2020, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 10:22 ist
Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, listens during their first press conference together in Wilmington, Delaware. Credit: AFP Photo

Joe Biden raised $26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours following his announcement that California Senator Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

Biden's campaign said Wednesday that the sum more than doubled the campaign's previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors.

Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.

Act Blue, the left's online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost $11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement.

The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from a Wednesday evening grassroots fundraiser.

With Democrats now close to matching the massive $300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July, that could lend a competitive edge just as the campaign enters the home stretch.

US Presidential Elections 2020
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Democrats
Republicans

