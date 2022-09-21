Nuclear wars cannot be won, must never be fought: Biden

Joe Biden says nuclear wars 'cannot be won,' US ready to negotiate arms treaties

In his speech, took aim at Moscow for 'making irresponsible nuclear threats'

AFP
AFP, United Nations,
  • Sep 21 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 21:57 ist
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that nuclear wars "cannot be won" and said Washington is ready to pursue arms control measures.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Biden told the UN General Assembly, as he took aim at Moscow for "making irresponsible nuclear threats."

"The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures," said the president, who also vowed that Washington will not allow Tehran to obtain atomic weapons.

Joe Biden
UNGA
United Nations
World news
Nuclear Weapons

