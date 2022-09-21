Joe Biden says nuclear wars 'cannot be won,' US ready to negotiate arms treaties

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that nuclear wars "cannot be won" and said Washington is ready to pursue arms control measures.
"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Biden told the UN General Assembly, as he took aim at Moscow for "making irresponsible nuclear threats."
"The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures," said the president, who also vowed that Washington will not allow Tehran to obtain atomic weapons.
