Julian Assange could serve sentence in Australia, U.S. assures Britain

Assange could serve sentence in Aus, US assures Britain

The United States is appealing against a decision by a British judge that Assange should not be extradited due to a suicide risk

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 27 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 15:55 ist
Julian Assange. Credit: AFP file photo

The United States has assured Britain that if it extradites WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, he would be able to serve any sentence imposed on him by a US court in Australia, the country of his birth, a legal document showed on Wednesday.

The United States is appealing against a decision by a British judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would be at high risk of committing suicide in a US prison.

"The United States has also provided an assurance that the United States will consent to Mr Assange being transferred to Australia to serve any custodial sentence imposed on him," said a document presented to the Court of Appeal in London by lawyers acting for the US government.

