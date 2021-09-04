Kabul airport reopens to receive aid: Qatari envoy

Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilian flights to operate soon, says Qatari ambassador

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 04 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 15:15 ist
Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo

Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and that it would be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera. The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

Afghanistan
Kabul
Taliban

