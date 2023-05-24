Kuwait court upholds its decision to dissolve 2022 parliament

Kuwait's Constitutional Court on Wednesday upheld a March ruling that a September 2022 parliamentary election, in which the opposition made gains, was void, by rejecting an appeal against that decision.
This means June 6 legislative elections will go ahead.
Also Read | Indian drugs caused mass child deaths in Gambia, finds panel report
The head of the court, Fouad al-Zuwaid, said: "The court decided to reject the appeal" which had been filed by members of the 2022 parliament, who said the court had exceeded its powers by declaring that parliament void.
After the 2022 parliament was dissolved in March, parliament was reinstated with the composition of the 2020 elections - which itself had been previously dissolved in a bid to end political feuding.
However in May it was again dissolved by royal decree in order for fresh elections to take place in June.
The OPEC member Gulf state has seen prolonged bickering between the government and the elected parliament which has hampered fiscal reforms.
Kuwait bans political parties and candidates run as independents, but it has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, and political stability has traditionally depended on cooperation between the government and parliament.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role
World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills
South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners