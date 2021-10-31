Listen to cry of the Earth and the poor: Pope at COP26

Listen to cry of the Earth and the poor, Pope Francis urges leaders at COP26

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • Oct 31 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 17:43 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters photo

Pope Francis on Sunday urged world leaders attending the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, COP26, to hear "the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor".

Francis, who has made protection of the environment a key plank of his pontificate, said at his blessing in St. Peter's Square that he hoped the meeting would provide "efficient responses and offer concrete hope to future generations".

Pope Francis
Climate Change
World news

