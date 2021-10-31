Listen to cry of the Earth and the poor, Pope Francis urges leaders at COP26

Pope Francis on Sunday urged world leaders attending the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, COP26, to hear "the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor".
Francis, who has made protection of the environment a key plank of his pontificate, said at his blessing in St. Peter's Square that he hoped the meeting would provide "efficient responses and offer concrete hope to future generations".
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?
India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise
Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming
Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way
In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest
DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks
DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State
New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive
Climate change: What will wake us up?
Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode