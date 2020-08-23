Luis Leon Sanchez claims Spanish national road race title

Luis Leon Sanchez wins Spanish national road race title

Astana rider Luis Leon Sanchez was crowned Spanish road race champion on Sunday to add to his four national time trial titles.

The 36-year-old Sanchez, with four Tour de France stage victories to his name and winner of the 2009 Paris-Nice and the 2005 Tour Down Under, finished the 185km course between Ubeda and Baeza, in Andalusia, ahead of teammate Gorka Izagirre, with Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano) rounding out the podium.

Last year's winner Alejandro Valverde was unable to defend his title, focused instead on honing his preparations for the August 29-September 20 Tour de France.

