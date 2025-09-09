Menu
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)'s M A Baby

Speaking at a meeting here on the first death anniversary of former party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Baby said Assam is a "good model" in creating a united platform against the saffron party.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 10:35 IST
India NewsBJPAssamCPI(M)India PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

